Peter Schmid. A very common name in Germany. But the skills of Peter Schmid who lives and works in Costanza, a town overlooking the lake in the south of the country, are by no means common. Peter Schmid is an artist and a goldsmith, who relaunched Atelier Zobel. His jewels are creative and small works of art, different from all the others. And he did not become an artist who works with gold and precious stones from a family inheritance: he was born in a rural area in Ostrach, where his father had a lumber yard.



But Peter’s curiosity and vivacity pushed him further. He started studying economics. But reading, travel, culture, art pushed him to study goldsmithing. After a brief experience in the Atelier Zobel he decided to specialize at the Vocational College of Design, Jewelry and Tools in Schwäbisch Gmünd. A scholarship then led him to the Escuela Masana in Barcelona.Schmid then returned to Constance, where he worked for Atelier Zobel for 11 years, before taking over the studio in 2005. In his laboratory-studio, together with his team, the jeweler-artist loves to carefully evaluate stones, a source of inspiration for their history, as well as their quality. He starts from stones, in fact, to create unique pieces that are also objects of collection, as well as jewels to wear. The jewels thus take on imaginative, irregular and certainly original aspects. To do this, he combined metals in new ways, with a refined technique of goldsmithing and welding.