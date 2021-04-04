, news — April 4, 2021 at 4:00 am

Buy jewels at Met


x



In one of the most famous museums in the world, the Met in New York, you can choose from a wide assortment of bijoux ♦

Once, the interior store of a museum was the place to buy the postcard of the exhibition just visited, maybe even the poster of the masterpiece on display or, at most, the book on the life of the artist. Other times. Now, instead, the bookshop is expected to find much, much more: works of art transformed into souvenirs, furniture, reproductions of ancient statues, pottery. And not only.

Collana in bronzo placcato canna di fucile e smalto applicato a mano
Collana in bronzo placcato canna di fucile e smalto applicato a mano

At the Met, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, for example, admission is free and there are many New Yorkers who go shopping in his store, because they know they can find very original objects. Also to wear: there are bijoux that imitate the style of the pieces on show, or that recall the jewelry painted in famous paintings, or the decorations of the ancient tapestries. But there are also contemporary lines created especially as earrings and brooches with geometric shapes in gold-plated metal and African ebony, made by local artisans with a taste that would not jar out in the prêt-à-porter fashion shows.
Collana con cerchi in vetro
Collana con cerchi in vetro

Those who love antique jewelery can range from ancient Egypt, passing through Byzantium until you reach the nature celebrated in the backgrounds of medieval tapestries. Here are some examples.

Collana ispirata all'antico Egitto con corniola e lapislazzulo
Collana ispirata all’antico Egitto con corniola e lapislazzulo
Orecchini con perle barocche
Orecchini con perle barocche
Orecchini ispirati all'antico Egitto nel VI-IV secolo
Orecchini ispirati all’antico Egitto nel VI-IV secolo

Orecchini ispirati al celebre quadro «Iris» di Van Gogh
Orecchini ispirati al celebre quadro «Iris» di Van Gogh







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *