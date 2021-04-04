Buy jewels at Met



In one of the most famous museums in the world, the Met in New York, you can choose from a wide assortment of bijoux ♦

Once, the interior store of a museum was the place to buy the postcard of the exhibition just visited, maybe even the poster of the masterpiece on display or, at most, the book on the life of the artist. Other times. Now, instead, the bookshop is expected to find much, much more: works of art transformed into souvenirs, furniture, reproductions of ancient statues, pottery. And not only.



At the Met, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, for example, admission is free and there are many New Yorkers who go shopping in his store, because they know they can find very original objects. Also to wear: there are bijoux that imitate the style of the pieces on show, or that recall the jewelry painted in famous paintings, or the decorations of the ancient tapestries. But there are also contemporary lines created especially as earrings and brooches with geometric shapes in gold-plated metal and African ebony, made by local artisans with a taste that would not jar out in the prêt-à-porter fashion shows.Those who love antique jewelery can range from ancient Egypt, passing through Byzantium until you reach the nature celebrated in the backgrounds of medieval tapestries. Here are some examples.