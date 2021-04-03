The Amatum jewel of Pianegonda











Before talking about the Amataum collection by Pianegonda, it is necessary to make a premise: the language of the ancient Romans, Latin, distinguishes the logical-grammatical functions of nouns, adjectives and pronouns thanks to five declensions: the word, therefore, takes on small changes that serve to indicate its function. Among the declensions, the accusative indicates the person or thing on which the action of the verb falls directly. Here we are to explain that Amatum can be translated simply as “the beloved”. Pianegonda, however, from the brand that is part of Bros Manifatture is presented in a completely different way the collection: inspired by what nature creates, such as plant fibers or sand dunes in the desert, with wavy lines sculpted by the wind.



And so, Amatum perhaps refers to love for nature. Or, instead, love would be for silver combined with semi-precious stones such as amethyst or lime quartz, the materials that make up the brand’s jewels? In any case, the wavy lines are used to compose necklaces with pendants, rings, bracelets and earrings in the style that now distinguishes the new life of Pianegonda.