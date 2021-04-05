With Gucci a spring running











Spring, mild climate, desire to get fit for the summer. Maybe with a nice running. What if you are lazy? You can opt for the GG Running collection by Gucci, which includes a selection of jewels in 18K yellow or white gold. Sure, it’s harder to lose weight, but you can always tell you’ve been running all day. The jewels feature the guilloché decorative technique: gold is mechanically engraved to form hypnotic geometric figures and the design is inspired by an archival model from the 1970s.



The white gold earrings show the detail of the double G, the Maison logo, embellished with diamonds and attached to tiny heart-shaped studs. Another pair, in plain yellow gold, has the GG motif connected with stars. The rings are also enriched with the double G pendant that runs along the band. Crafted in yellow or white gold, two of the rings feature a guilloché effect, while the third combines a diamond-studded double G pendant with a special geometric guilloché motif on the band.