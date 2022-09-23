









In 1997 Mariah Carey made her debut with the album entitled Butterfly. A quarter of a century later, in 2022, the butterfly turned into a Chopard jewel. The Maison presented two lines: Happy Butterfly of high jewelery and the Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection, designed with the accompaniment of the American singer. Obviously the jewels have the silhouette of the butterfly. Winged moths, in fact, are one of the topos of jewelry. But they don’t go out of fashion for this: a jewel in the shape of a butterfly always offers an image of lightness and joy.



The collection is also due to the relationship between Mariah Carey and Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard: the singer performed for the Swiss Maison at the Cannes 2019 Festival, when traditionally the brand presents the Red Carpet Collection of high jewelry. The Happy Butterfly collection includes three pieces of high jewelery with pavé diamonds: a pair of earrings, a necklace and a ring, all set in ethical and Fairmined certified 18K white gold, in addition to the Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Line, which is a line of fine jewelry in 18-karat gold, diamonds and carnelian.















