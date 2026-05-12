Premiazione, Anima

Premiere Winners at Oroarezzo 2026

The ten winning jewels of the competition accompanying the goldsmith event have been selected.

Premiere, the traditional competition organized by Oroarezzo, has announced the ten winners from among the jewelry entries submitted by 53 companies. The theme of the new edition, the 35th, was The Invisible Weight of Sweetness, chosen by the show’s art director and Honorary President of the National Chamber of Fashion Buyers, Beppe Angiolini. The competition also included the Talents category, reserved for students and aspiring goldsmiths under 30, which was won by Marta Falsetti, a student at Isis Margaritone – Vasari in Arezzo. The sketch of the bracelet presented, inspired by the fluidity of water, will be created thanks to the collaboration of one of the Arezzo companies and unveiled at the upcoming Italian Jewelry Summit, which IEG is organizing in Arezzo at the end of the year.

Disegno di Marta Falsetti
Drawing by Marta Falsetti

THE WINNING JEWELRY

ANIMA (Arezzo) – Geometric elegance. Balance, a jewel that expresses balance and lightness through essential geometric lines.

Anima
Anima

FEMAR (Arezzo) – A jewel with a bold and contemporary design. Hide flower has a strong sculptural impact, in which bold geometries and textured surfaces merge.

Femar
Femar

FRATELLI BOVO (Vicenza) – Sculpted light. Modular necklace in yellow gold with ruthenium accents. The light moves across the facets of the necklace, creating vibrant and unexpected surfaces.

Fratelli Bovo
Fratelli Bovo

GIORDINI (Arezzo) – Material in motion. A bracelet that does not rest on the body, but flows lightly through it, following its natural rhythm like a silent gesture.

Giordini
Giordini

GOLD ART (Arezzo) – Elegance and lightness. Trasparenze, an enveloping and luminous bracelet, in which precious weaves and refined details create a perfect balance between elegance and movement.

Gold Art
Gold Art

LUISE GIOIELLI (Caserta) – Dynamic luxury. Reverse diamond bracelet, one side with coral and the other with lapis lazuli.

Luise Gioielli
Luise Gioielli

MIGLIORINI GIOIELLI (Arezzo) – Intertwined sweetness. Abbracciami Dolcezza recalls contemporary architecture, simplified with curved, light bands around the wrist.

Migliorini
Migliorini

UNOAERRE (Arezzo) – Waves of elegance. Acqua is a jewel that interprets the movement of nature through fluid lines and luminous stones, creating timeless elegance.

Unoaerre
Unoaerre

VENEROSO (Vicenza) – Modern elegance full of personality. Arché is a gold bracelet with a bold and harmonious design, a blend of light shapes and refined contrasts.

Veneroso
Veneroso

VITTORIO CENZI GIOIELLI (Vicenza) – Lightness and movement. Lastlight: a harmonious jewel with fluid lines that intertwine, creating movement, freedom, and essential elegance.

Vittorio Cenzi Gioielli
Vittorio Cenzi Gioielli

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