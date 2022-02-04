









Being in motion, therefore the opposite of stillness, laziness, boredom. The concept of movement is not easy to translate into jewelry, but it is what the Motion collection, a liquid dance by the Spanish brand PdPaola, proposes. The design of the jewels, explains the Maison, follows a wave motif, “which evokes the dance of water in an ocean that never stands still”. In fact, the rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces proposed use circles that are not perfectly flat, but with supple curves, which draw an idea of ​​movement.



PdPaola’s jewelry is crafted from 18K gold-plated sterling silver, with cubic zirconia set in an eight-prong setting. The line includes button or hoop earrings, necklaces and rings with turquoise blue crystals set by hand on a mother-of-pearl base, as well as green and white cubic zirconia. Colors that evoke images of the sea and, in fact, of the relative movement of the waves. Prices, excluding necklaces, do not exceed one hundred euros.