Anello a forma di turbante in oro bianco, diamanti, turchesi

Minawala, luxury between yin and yang

The fantastic jewelry between yin and yang by Minawala, the creation of Shehzad Zaveri ♦ ︎

India is the largest jewelery market. And it is not surprising that there are many jewelers able to conceive jewels of the highest quality. One of these is Minawala and is located in Mumbai, the richest city in the country, and also the capital of one of the most thriving industries: cinema. Just to Bollywood are dedicated a series of jewelery among the richest and most glamorous as they can enjoy the Indian Hollywood divas. Minawala is led by Shehzad Zaveri, who continues the dream of her mother, a woman single who pushed the jeweler to point not only on gold, the traditional material of Indian jewels, but also on diamonds.

Orecchini in oro con diamanti e smeraldi
Since the Eighties, after opening the first boutique in Mumbai, Shehzad Zaveri was get a long way. He convinced not only the actors of Bollywood, but also many Westerners. He traveled between London, the Emirates and Monte Carlo. He has learned to know the Western tastes, but also to satisfy the customers of his country. And, he says, he has learned a lot from an Italian jeweler, Bruno Sabbadini, founder of the Milanese jewelery. It was he, told Zaveri, to teach him the nuances of design, and the secrets of marketing and retail. Today, Minawala has four stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru. But, good Indian, he says that the key to success is not just in the quality of his jewels: “At Minawala we try to synchronize the yin with the yang,” he says. And maybe it is true.

Collezione Avighna dedicata a Ganesh, spilla con ametista, diamanti e rubellite
Spilla in oro rosa con diamanti e rubellite
Collier con diamanti bianchi e gialli
Orecchini in oro con diamanti
Orecchini con lavanda intagliata e perle
Anello a forma di turbante in oro bianco, diamanti, turchesi
