ANELLI, vetrina — February 1, 2021 at 4:30 am

Armoura, jewels of the Round Table




The new jewels by Armoura, made by the Irish designer-sculptor Stuart McGrath ♦

He present his Armoura brand with a Leonardo da Vinci sentence: “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” Because the Italian art was the starting point of Stuart McGrath, Irish sculptor that changed to make custom jewelry. As a boy he occupied the time drawing sketches and modeling clay. He studied sculpture in Dublin, traveled between London and Italy to study classical sculpture. But then he had an accident. No more large stone sculptures. So he decided to work on a smaller scale, but with completely different materials: gold, precious stones. Jewelry.

Anello con diamante rosa in oro 18 carati giallo
The style is very diverse: there are rings covered by a pavé of diamonds and sapphires, and others that seem to come from the Games of Throne. In fact, a decade ago he won also the purse of the Round Table Knights studio (The Honourable Society of Knights of the Round Table, Craft Bursary). But in fact in her jewelry collections you are often found references to his first love, classical sculpture, architecture and antiquities, as well as mythology. On the other hand, Ireland is home to myths, such as Avalon. Also this is tradition. Rudy Serra

Anello Wisteria in oro e tanzanite
Orecchini con rubini e madreperla
Collana con pendente in malachite, diamanti, smalto
Orecchini a bottone esagonale con zaffiri orange
Anello Eiffel in oro con zaffiro
Anello Flair in oro giallo e diamanti
