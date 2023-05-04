Bona Calvi goes to the Riviera

Bona Calvi returns to the sea or, more precisely, to the Riviera, the name of her new collection. The beach, rest, life in the open air and the little joys of relaxation are the source of inspiration for the jewels, made by the Milanese designer in bronze and colored enamel. Rings and earrings are inspired by objects such as sunglasses and popsicles, enameled in bright colors, rendered on a smaller scale, modeled to create miniatures with attention to the smallest details.



The colors combined with the bronze tone are blue, red, green and pink. The pieces of this collection are added to those, always of marine inspiration, with animals such as toucan, octopus, fish, shells. Bona Calvi studied at the Brera Academy of Fine Arts in Milan, and subsequently attended the Ambrosiana Goldsmith School. It is here that she conceived in 2015 to create the first miniatures. She creates the jewels herself using the traditional technique of lost wax modelling.