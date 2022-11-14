Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Le Minuscole indossato

The first thing you learn in school are the letters of the alphabet. With a step back in time, the Milanese designer Bona Calvi has rethought those early confidences with the written word to develop Le Minuscole, a capsule collection that traces the emotion (and efforts) of translating sounds into signs written on paper. The result is the 21 letters of the Italian alphabet in lowercase printed format, formed only by straight lines and circles, just like the first words learned in class.

Lettere che compongono la parola Love
Lettere che compongono la parola Love

As it is easy to guess, the letters can be worn individually, or form acronyms, initials, words, phrases. As in school, the limit is only the writer’s imagination. Thin colored cords (blue, red and green) are used to connect the letters, but nothing prevents you from using another type of support. The letters, like the other Bona Calvi bijoux, are made of bronze.
Le lettere della collezione Le Minuscole
Le lettere della collezione Le Minuscole

Cordini con le lettere dell'alfabeto
Cordini con le lettere dell’alfabeto

Le Minuscole indossato
Le Minuscole indossato







