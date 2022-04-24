









At the beginning of the 1969 film Cactus Flower, young Toni Simmons (Goldie Hawn) attempts to commit suicide by inhaling gas from the stove. But she is saved by her neighbor and the comedy evolves into a funny crescendo of misunderstandings and love affairs. Moral: even the thorniest events can evolve and flourish, so there is hope at the bottom of every mishap. A film that Bona Calvi must have liked, enough to inspire the Cactus capsule collection. Don’t worry: jewels don’t sting.



The miniature cacti are made of bronze, with a small emerald, ruby ​​or rose cut diamond in the center. Cactus jewelry includes rings, a bracelet and earrings. The jewels are handcrafted using the traditional lost-wax modeling technique in her laboratory in the center of Milan. After high school, Bona Calvi enrolled at the Brera Academy of Fine Arts and later at the Ambrosiana Goldsmith School in Milan. She started making jewelry in 2015.