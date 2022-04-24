ANELLI, vetrina — April 24, 2022 at 4:20 am

The gentle cactus of Bona Calvi




At the beginning of the 1969 film Cactus Flower, young Toni Simmons (Goldie Hawn) attempts to commit suicide by inhaling gas from the stove. But she is saved by her neighbor and the comedy evolves into a funny crescendo of misunderstandings and love affairs. Moral: even the thorniest events can evolve and flourish, so there is hope at the bottom of every mishap. A film that Bona Calvi must have liked, enough to inspire the Cactus capsule collection. Don’t worry: jewels don’t sting.

Anelli della collezione Cactus
Anelli della collezione Cactus

The miniature cacti are made of bronze, with a small emerald, ruby ​​or rose cut diamond in the center. Cactus jewelry includes rings, a bracelet and earrings. The jewels are handcrafted using the traditional lost-wax modeling technique in her laboratory in the center of Milan. After high school, Bona Calvi enrolled at the Brera Academy of Fine Arts and later at the Ambrosiana Goldsmith School in Milan. She started making jewelry in 2015.

Orecchini Cactus
Orecchini Cactus
Bracciale Cactus
Bracciale Cactus

Anello Cactus in bronzo con rubino
Anello Cactus in bronzo con rubino

Bona Calvi nel suo laboratorio
Bona Calvi nel suo laboratorio







