









Baselworld is back. The largest jewelry and watch fair, however, will be different. How different? The point is precisely this: there are still, inevitably, many undefined aspects, as explained in an online meeting Michel Loris-Melikoff, CEO of the event, which is managed by the Swiss company Mch.



The last edition of Baselworld was that of 2019. But it was a smaller-scale event than in the past, after a long series of goodbyes by the big brands. The reason? Above all, the costs that have now become unsustainable: for a company, the presence at Baselworld could mean an expense of over 1 million euros, as the manager himself admitted. To the exorbitant costs has been added a lot of competition and, above all, the spread of communication via the internet. Ok, it is not the same as having direct contact with the manufacturer or viewing the object. But it facilitates contacts and, above all, it costs almost nothing.



Reasons that led Baselworld to a deep reflection, which has also lengthened due to the covid. So much so that at some point Mch had decided to eliminate the Baselworld brand altogether. Fortunately, the decision was changed. Now the fair returns. When? Between March and April 2022: essentially there is still an agreement with Watches and Wonders, as it is now called Fhh, an event held in Geneva and reserved for haute horlogerie. The idea is to coordinate the two events, as was already planned for 2020. The uncertainty also testifies to how long and tiring the work of convincing companies to return to Baselworld will be long and tiring. According to Loris-Melikoff, the new Baselworld will primarily be a B2B platform in the mid-range luxury segment. A concept that profoundly changes the philosophy followed up to here, which favored brands such as Chopard, Rolex or Bulgari. All companies that have decided to leave the event in the Swiss city.As explained, the future concept combines market trends of experience marketing with the needs of the entire community in the middle and upper segment of the watch, jewelry and gemstone industry.

After the coronavirus pandemic has stalled Baselworld in the past two years, we have taken a long time to speak with our partners and exhibitors. One thing has become very clear: the brand must remain, but it must radically change.

Michel Loris-Melikoff

The intention is that the new Baselworld will be less glamorous and more of a platform on which small watch and jewelry manufacturers and gemstone dealers will be able to showcase their products and retailers will have efficient and easy access to diversity of manufacturers. Not only that: it will also become a digital platform, complemented by live events, which will be available to the jewelery, watch and gem industry 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, around the world.The digital platform will be launched in the autumn, and is expected to be a forum for exchange between all relevant representatives of industry, the public and the media at Baselworld 2022. The goal is to use new tools for content creation, to enable maximum experience providing the opportunity to expand your network and exchange information on the latest trends. It will be the first independent platform that combines digital and live events.According to Loris-Melikoff, everyone will meet on the platform: brands, manufacturers, retailers, fans and the media. “We will offer attractive conditions and prices for all brands that want to benefit from this unique platform”, assures the manager. Finally, the new orientation of Baselworld is in line with the strategy of the Mch Group, “confirmed by the new board of directors. on community platforms in selected ecosystems (international or national), the provision of experiential marketing solutions with holistic support for customers around the world and the management of the group’s infrastructure in Basel and Zurich ».