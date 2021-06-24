









In Greek mythology Gaia is the personification of the Earth. In Paris Gaya is inspired by that myth. The founder, Céline Rivet, defines herself as free, wild and radiant, as well as a lover of nature and her balance. Before Gaya, Céline also founded another Garnazelle brand, a name that derives from Solarnazelle, which in the dialect of the Sologne area (central France) indicates a particularly widespread frog. And Solarnazelle is the designer’s nickname. But, of course, the designer is also in love with jewelry. However, she began her career by working for a diamond dealer, a very useful experience for her later profession.

The Gaya brand was launched in 2017, with romantic, bohemian and colorful collections. The jewels are made exclusively in 18K gold, designed in France and produced in Europe. In addition to diamonds, Gaya uses a vast repertoire of stones, such as opal, rubellite, blue and green turquoise, tourmaline, carnelian, jade, lapis lazuli. Stones that come from the “most environmentally friendly mines” and, for diamonds, with the guarantee of the Kimberley Process (responsible sourcing and anti-corruption laws).