Baselworld changes its name and format











The rise and fall of Baselworld. And now even the Mch group itself takes the flag and admits: Baselworld is definitively defunct. But it will come back under another name, perhaps with a different format. The world’s largest jewelery and watch fair, until three or four years ago, was canceled not only for 2021, but forever. It is a name that irritates, which however no longer attracts. This was revealed by a spokesperson for the fair at the WatchPro online magazine. An intention that emerged from the statements forwarded to the Australian Jeweler magazine by Michel Loris-Melikoff, managing director of the event.



Things have changed dramatically in the past weeks, especially in the event organisation industries. We were among the first to face the hard impact of the pandemic, and we will probably be the last ones to recover.

Michel Loris-Melikoff, CEO of Baselworld



The Baselworld name will therefore be abandoned. But the company does not give up and has anticipated a consultation with 600 potential exhibitors to launch a completely new event already next year. At the moment there are no known dates, formats and even the name of Baselworld 2 or what it will be called.

Meanwhile, the operation continues to reimburse exhibitors who had paid deposits for this year’s fair. It’s not easy. Despite the reassurances, in fact, it seems that the terms of the matter have not yet been completely settled. Exhibitors have until 31 May to request refunds, which will be paid, Mch promises, within ten working days.















