Marco Bicego opens in Beijing











After the coronavirus emergency, China started up again. And the Italian jeweler Marco Bicego took the moment to announce the opening of the new boutique in Beijing, the capital: official opening on Saturday 16 May 2020. The boutique is located in the China World Mall, the luxury shopping center in the heart of the city . The Venetian company is an important investment, especially at a time so special for the world economy.



As an Italian I am proud to be able to represent one of the national excellences, the jewel. I am honored to be able to exhibit and make my brand known to our Chinese friends through the opening of the first Marco Bicego boutique in China, right in the capital. I thank the officials of the magnificent China Mall who gave us this opportunity and our local partner Chow Sang Sang who, after years of close collaboration, has allowed us to achieve this result.

Marco Bicego



The new Boutique covers an area of ​​about 100 square meters. The layout and furnishings are essential and minimalist, in the style of the Maison. Inside there is the large satin brass installation that reproduces the spiral of the iconic Marrakech collection, the first true creation of the Italian designer, which in 2020 celebrates twenty years from the official launch.



“My jewels express concepts linked to typical processes of our territory, reinterpreted in a modern key for today’s public. Through my creations I would like to give women the opportunity to express their personal taste and style in everyday life. The Chinese woman, in particular, thanks to her natural elegance, will easily identify herself in the values ​​expressed by my jewels and will be able to best represent concepts such as uniqueness and harmony that are a constant reference in my work “adds the jeweler.



All jewels are created in the headquarters of Trissino, in the province of Vicenza. They are handmade in 18-carat yellow gold in accordance with the techniques of the goldsmith tradition of the burin and the guitar string and are recognized worldwide as an icon of Made in Italy, the result of the know-how of a territory that has made the history of Italian jewelry. Marco Bicego jewels can be found, as well as from retailers in 50 countries, also in the boutiques of Venice, Verona, Budapest, Mykonos and Crete, as well as in the main Department Stores such as Harrods in England, Bloomingdale and Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States and Mitsukoshi in Japan.

















