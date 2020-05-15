Love in 1 gram











Bijoux made in Lecco, on that branch of Lake Como that turns towards the South. From those banks Plv Milano has created a brand of jewelry by weight. Not because they sell a lot per kilo, but because the shape of the pendants is inspired a bit by the weights that were put on the old scales, even if the first creation was a bracelet closed by a silk-screened bolt which then became the logo of the brand name. The brand offers A gram of love, a small gold pendant studded with small glitters and mounted on a waxed cotton thread in different colors.



The idea is of Veronica Pieri and Laura Licini, friends but also cousins. Plv started a little by chance, for the pleasure of doing something interesting, pleasant and useful. Precisely jewelry. Veronica studied pharmacy, but also has a goldsmith’s diploma. Laura studied economics and deals with marketing, sales, administration and purchases. The bracelets are made and assembled by hand with cotton and cashmere threads, chains of crystals and hard stones, bronze and silver.

















