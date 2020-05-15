, bracciale, COLLANE — May 15, 2020 at 4:00 am

Love in 1 gram




Bijoux made in Lecco, on that branch of Lake Como that turns towards the South. From those banks Plv Milano has created a brand of jewelry by weight. Not because they sell a lot per kilo, but because the shape of the pendants is inspired a bit by the weights that were put on the old scales, even if the first creation was a bracelet closed by a silk-screened bolt which then became the logo of the brand name. The brand offers A gram of love, a small gold pendant studded with small glitters and mounted on a waxed cotton thread in different colors.

Catena con pendente 1 grammo d'amore
Catena con pendente 1 grammo d’amore

The idea is of Veronica Pieri and Laura Licini, friends but also cousins. Plv started a little by chance, for the pleasure of doing something interesting, pleasant and useful. Precisely jewelry. Veronica studied pharmacy, but also has a goldsmith’s diploma. Laura studied economics and deals with marketing, sales, administration and purchases. The bracelets are made and assembled by hand with cotton and cashmere threads, chains of crystals and hard stones, bronze and silver.
Bracciale con catena e pesino da 1 grammo, oro 9 carati
Bracciale con catena e pesino da 1 grammo, oro 9 carati

Bracciale rigido e pesino da 1 grammo, oro 9 carati
Bracciale rigido e pesino da 1 grammo, oro 9 carati
Orecchini a cerchio con bullone
Orecchini a cerchio con bullone

Orecchini rigido con ciondolo da 1 grammo, in bronzo bagnato oro
Orecchini rigido con ciondolo da 1 grammo, in bronzo bagnato oro







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *