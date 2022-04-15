









The Bauhaus lives again in Niessing jewelry: the refined simplicity of design copyright.

Germany is the country where he was born Bauhaus. And that rationalist design movement emerged from Walter Gropius and co-workers in the thirties, continues to be a source of inspiration throughout the world and, of course, also in Germany.

So a German brand which has over 140 years of history, in the seventies built his headquarters according to the dictates of the Bauhaus and cultivates a passion for that ingeniously simple design also for his jewelry. Niessing, a company based in Vreden (North Rhine-Westphalia, bordering the Netherlands) is indeed synonymous with design. Its round rings, with a simple diamond stopped within the band of gold is of an exemplary simplicity, but also very difficult to make. And gold is not any yellow metal at 18K.



A refined formula, Aura, allows Niessing to propose a gold that fades in different shades, or that has a color cast from green, pink, yellow, white, red. As in the version of his iconic ring once baptized Lucia. A name that alludes also to the ability to give light, with the brilliant cut diamond in full view, stopped with a sinuous variation of the golden band. Which also in this case is proposed in different shades of color. And that would have liked Gropius too, probably. Or in the Mirage collection, a game of illusions, super light gold and platinum jewelry, which received the German Design Award and the RedDot: Best of the Best: an almost hypnotic design that pays homage to geometry.