Space to 999





It’s name is 999: the number is the brand of a Florence company specialized in tubogas bracelets and necklaces (but not only).

In 1999, in fact, a new jewelery brand was born in Florence: after long and heated debate the agreement was found on a name that recalls the year of birth, 999. A number that is easy to remember, just as it is simple remember the style chosen for the products of the company that now belongs to Enzo Lazzerini: the classic tubogas. That is, those gold jewels made up of pairs of interlocking strips, with a shape reminiscent of gas hoses.

Bracciale tubogas in oro rosa con diamantj
The peculiarity of this process consists in the fact that necklaces or bracelets do not require welding. It was a popular type of jewel during the late 1930s and 1940s. The idea also reflects the need to make up for the scarcity of gold during the Second World War. The 999 tubogas bracelets or necklaces do not differ from the classic model: made of gold, often combined on the same piece in the different shades of yellow, white and pink. In some cases the jewels are embellished with diamonds, as in the collections with the greatest impact. Monica Battistoni
Linea Multifili di 999
Bracciale tubogas in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciali 999
Bracciale e anello in oro e diamanti
Bracciali in oro bianco e rosa con diamanti
