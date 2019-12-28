vetrina — December 28, 2019 at 4:00 am

Ayva, colors for manager




The new jewels by Priyanka Kedia, founder of Ayva, queen of the compositions with small gems ♦

Responsible for the strategic deployment stocks, implementation of new tools and processes for the management of orders, projections for the inventory, demand and production, responsible for identifying at-risk stocks… How can a logistics manager become a jeweler that offers exquisite earrings and rings? You must ask Priyanka Kedia, founder of Ayva, born and raised in a family of jewelers in Mumbai, India, but became a manager in San Francisco, California. In short, after having experienced the way to success in the business, in 2015 it decided to follow the traditions of family. Who helped her, presumably, to choose, arrange, create undeniably attractive jewelry.

Collana in oro, zaffiri rosa, tormalina, diamanti
The collections, they say, that have an affinity with the European style and Italian design. The result is jewelry that always stand out with colored stones, particularly diamonds next to tourmalines, sapphires of different colors, amethysts. The stones are mounted with nice designs and regular to form light pieces, in which the color form shape of nice earrings, necklaces and rings (there is only one cuff now). Not bad for a woman who until recently was in charge of the efficiency of warehouses. Giulia Netrese
Collana in oro, zaffiri gialli, tormalina, diamanti
Anello con ametista e tormalina verde
Orecchini con diamanti, ametiste e tormalina rosa
Anello con diamanti, zaffiri gialli e verdi, tormalina
Collana con diamanti e tormalina rosa.
Anello con diamanti, zaffiri gialli e ametista
Orecchini con diamanti e ametista
Orecchini con diamanti e zaffiri gialli
