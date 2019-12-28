Ayva, colors for manager











The new jewels by Priyanka Kedia, founder of Ayva, queen of the compositions with small gems ♦

Responsible for the strategic deployment stocks, implementation of new tools and processes for the management of orders, projections for the inventory, demand and production, responsible for identifying at-risk stocks… How can a logistics manager become a jeweler that offers exquisite earrings and rings? You must ask Priyanka Kedia, founder of Ayva, born and raised in a family of jewelers in Mumbai, India, but became a manager in San Francisco, California. In short, after having experienced the way to success in the business, in 2015 it decided to follow the traditions of family. Who helped her, presumably, to choose, arrange, create undeniably attractive jewelry.



The collections, they say, that have an affinity with the European style and Italian design. The result is jewelry that always stand out with colored stones, particularly diamonds next to tourmalines, sapphires of different colors, amethysts. The stones are mounted with nice designs and regular to form light pieces, in which the color form shape of nice earrings, necklaces and rings (there is only one cuff now). Not bad for a woman who until recently was in charge of the efficiency of warehouses. Giulia Netrese

















