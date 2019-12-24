Aucella in red from four generations











Coral and cameos: they are the specialty of one of the most traditional jewelers of Torre del Greco: Aucella ♦

Coral for four generations grown in the Neapolitan pole of this art: Aucella has been part of this elite for eighty years. In Torre del Greco, home of the goldsmith tradition that focuses on the red fruit of the sea, the Aucella family has worked among corals, cameos and jewels from 1930 to today. And in the spring of 2019 Vincenzo Aucella was elected president of Assocoral, the Italian association that brings together producers of coral and cameos jewelry. Aucella’s define their passion, with an ironic habit (typical of the Neapolitans), “a mysterious disease”.



Fortunately, the cure for this mysterious disease has not been found, and the history of these coral specialists, born when this marine material was still found in the Gulf of Naples, has yet to end. The coral is worked smooth or engraved, for jewelry or cameos. The jewels, originally created on customer request, are now enriched with natural stones, diamonds, South Sea pearls and Tahiti. But alongside the unique pieces, the brand also inaugurated a less demanding line of products, in silver, with the name 925byAucella. Those you see below, however, combine coral with gold, diamonds and precious stones. Lavinia Andorno













