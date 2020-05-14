Argento, bracciale, COLLANE — May 14, 2020 at 4:00 am

Gems and pearls with Morellato




Necklaces, earrings and bracelets: light jewels in terms of weight and price: they are those of the new Morellato collection called Gemma Perla. The Venetian brand that offers affordable jewelry for everyone has foreseen for spring 2020 a variant of the line that debuted a couple of years ago and which combines the metal of thin chains with colored stones created in the laboratory.

The variant for 2020, however, also includes the addition of small natural pearls, which go alongside the cabochon cut stones in the pink, aqua green and milk white cat-eye variants. The chains are in 925 silver. The lobe earrings with a pendant pearl alternate with the proposals with decisive lengths. The bracelets in silver or rose gold variants, distance pearls and stones to create asymmetrical geometries. Double length for the silver knitted necklace that combines pink cabochon stones with ultra white pearls. prices: the longest necklace costs 169 euros, the bracelet 89 euros, long earrings 89 or 99 euros.

