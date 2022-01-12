news — January 12, 2022 at 5:00 am

Annette Welander’s Swedish red gold




Gold can take on different colors (as you can read here). But there is one that is associated with a particular country: Swedish red gold. It is an alloy that is found exclusively in Sweden and is loved by Scandinavians for its warm color, which oscillates between pink and golden yellow. And it is also the gold used by Annette Welander, a Swedish design house that offers jewelry made in harmony with the famous Scandinavian design: clean, simple, but original lines. And, in this case, with references to architecture. It is no coincidence: her passion for design, art and architecture derives from her family of Swedish artists and architects, even from the same experiences as her. Her jewels, she explains, are also inspired by so-called Brutalist architecture.

Sequential 5 Arc Ring, in oro rosso e diamanti
In Annette Welander’s bio we read that before founding her Maison in 2018, the designer studied History of Art and Visual Studies at the University of Gothenburg and at the IHM Business School (The Institute for Higher Marketing Studies). She continued her education at the Berghs School of Communication in Stockholm, ranked as the third Top Creative Schools in the world, and subsequently worked in communication, branding and design for several companies. But she also devoted herself to painting, sculpture and photography. She discovered the jewels almost by accident, after meeting a Canadian jeweler who had worked at Birks & Sons (Meghan Markle’s favorite brand).
Orecchino W3 in oro rosa e diamanti
In addition, her team also includes architects and designers, with the aim of combining the cleanliness of the shape with the aesthetics and wearability of the jewels. The Swedish red gold that Annette Welander uses has a seal of approval: a small coat of arms in a clover-shaped shield, often referred to as a cat’s paw, the guarantee seal of an independent control body. In addition, the supply of the metal is monitored: the brand uses gold of sustainable and certified origin. Annette Welander’s jewels are now also distributed by SSENSE, a luxury concept store based in Montreal, Canada.

Bamboo ring in oro rosa, giallo o bianco
Bracciale in oro rosso con diamanti
Anello Continuum in oro rosso e perla di Tahiti
Pendente Entwined Heart in oro 18 carati e diamante
Orecchini in oro rosso e diamanti
