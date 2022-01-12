









There is no more engaging poem than love. And love has a special day, February 14, on which it is celebrated. Poesia Gioielli, a brand created by Crieri aimed at a young and trendy audience, is thus preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022 with a collection in tune with Cupid. The Candy Pop collection is also expressed through colors, shapes and precious stones in a tone in tune with the party of lovers. The rings and the pair of earrings are made of 9-karat rose gold, with a pink gold band that contrasts with the upper ring covered with red enamel. An amethyst is set in the center.



There is also a version with a ring consisting of four pink gold circles, with small stones, red rubies and amethysts, again with the addition of red and purple enamel. The same mix is ​​used for the hoop earrings, where red enamel covers the small circles to combine again with the amethyst. The Candy Pop collection also includes other colors, such as acid green, purple or blue enamel, with stones such as peridot, blue topaz or rhodolite.