









Santa Claus brought many jewels Gismondi 1754: The Genoese company listed on the Euronext Growth (formerly Aim) list of the Italian stock exchange, communicates the results relating to the business. In particular, at the end of the year, special sales in Switzerland, England and St. Martin yielded a total value of 1.16 million euros. The custom made by Gismondi 1754, the company informally notes, continues to receive excellent feedback, with a strong impulse produced, in particular, in the last week of December, between Christmas and the end of the year.



Much of these sales were made through the Gismondi 1754 e-commerce platform, accessible both through the website and from the Genoese brand’s Instagram page. A digital turning point, which took place in mid-2020, which projected the Group into the future, accelerating its plans due to the pandemic, which at that time was starting to block movements globally. These special sales should increase the company’s end-of-year results, which are expected to show strong growth: at the end of October 2021 Gismondi had already reached the turnover level achieved in 2020, equal to 6.5 million euros.

