Annamaria Cammilli celebrates 40 years with the Firenze ring

Creativity is like a plant: when it is born it must be cultivated and it can only grow. A principle that also applies to Annamaria Cammilli, the Florentine brand that has crossed the finish line of 40 years in business. A birthday celebrated with a great event in Florence, with full honours. A special evening that began in Piazza della Signoria, with the guests of the Maison who visited the Cammilli Boutique and stopped at the Loggia dei Lanzi, reserved for those present for the occasion, and an exclusive guided tour of the Uffizi Museum. Then, the anniversary party had its center of gravity in the historic Palazzo Gondi, one of the most illustrious Florentine Renaissance buildings.



Entertainment, music, food. And, of course, jewellery, with the presentation of the Florence celebratory ring, dedicated to the city, the cradle of art and beauty which has always hosted and inspired the creativity of the Cammilli brand. The founder of the Maison, Annamaria Cammilli, dedicated the Florence ring to her city in the hands of the mayor, Dario Nardella. A symbolic moment that represents the synthesis of the long history that has brought the Italian brand to be known all over the world. It is a limited edition ring of only 40 pieces, created to celebrate Annamaria Cammilli’s 40th birthday. It is made with the classic Aetherna satin finish, but in seven different variants, which also include the glossy version, or the presence of various types and designs of diamond and precious stone pavé. Out of the ordinary is also the packaging: a casket totally carved in alabaster stone.• Lux version: gold only• Icon and Icon Lux versions: in perfect style of the iconic Dune collection, available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a glossy version• Galaxy and Glaxy Lux versions: illuminated by a touch of pavé, available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a glossy version• Pavé and Pavé Color versions: completely covered with colored stones, diamonds or precious stones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, brown and black diamondsA journey that began in 1983, when Annamaria Cammilli decided to transform her jewelry boutique in the heart of Florence into something bigger. Thanks to this courageous choice, the designer, who is also a painter and sculptor, has succeeded in founding a company on her own artistic talent, giving life to sculptural creations that stand out for the exceptional plasticity of the forms. Today, Annamaria Cammilli’s creativity is accompanied by the management of the CEO Riccardo Renai.Over the years, his different way of making jewelry has become a real style, an original and very recognizable creative message. The talent of Cammilli’s master goldsmiths then allowed them to develop a high level of specialization on various technical aspects, such as the 8 original shades of 18-karat gold and the exclusive velvety finish of the Aetherna surfaces, which unequivocally distinguish the brand’s jewels. with a secret process specially developed to enhance the three-dimensionality of the jewel. Rigorously 100% Made in Italy production and an exclusive design: these are the values that have allowed the company to constantly renew itself over time.The numbers confirm that the market appreciates: Cammilli in fact closed 2022 with a 38% increase in turnover compared to the previous year, and the increase compared to the reference year before covid (2019) is as much as 97%. A growth also due to an investment policy aimed at increasing the brand’s distribution, notoriety and knowledge of the added value of its products. Like the investment dedicated to training witnessed by the inauguration of the Cammilli Academy in June 2022, a very modern structure dedicated to training the sales personnel of the dealers who present the brand all over the world. A path that gives participants not only the opportunity to learn how to effectively convey the special characteristics of Cammilli jewels, but also to live an immersive experience in the heart of Florence, to discover the origins and true essence of the brand. An initiative that speaks of the desire to continue to fuel growth, bringing the pervasive beauty of Florence and the savoir-faire of its master craftsmen to the world, enclosed in a jewel.