Anelli Firenze
Anelli Firenze

Annamaria Cammilli celebrates 40 years with the Firenze ring

Creativity is like a plant: when it is born it must be cultivated and it can only grow. A principle that also applies to Annamaria Cammilli, the Florentine brand that has crossed the finish line of 40 years in business. A birthday celebrated with a great event in Florence, with full honours. A special evening that began in Piazza della Signoria, with the guests of the Maison who visited the Cammilli Boutique and stopped at the Loggia dei Lanzi, reserved for those present for the occasion, and an exclusive guided tour of the Uffizi Museum. Then, the anniversary party had its center of gravity in the historic Palazzo Gondi, one of the most illustrious Florentine Renaissance buildings.

Allestimento a Palazzo Gondi
Setting up at Palazzo Gondi

Entertainment, music, food. And, of course, jewellery, with the presentation of the Florence celebratory ring, dedicated to the city, the cradle of art and beauty which has always hosted and inspired the creativity of the Cammilli brand. The founder of the Maison, Annamaria Cammilli, dedicated the Florence ring to her city in the hands of the mayor, Dario Nardella. A symbolic moment that represents the synthesis of the long history that has brought the Italian brand to be known all over the world. It is a limited edition ring of only 40 pieces, created to celebrate Annamaria Cammilli’s 40th birthday. It is made with the classic Aetherna satin finish, but in seven different variants, which also include the glossy version, or the presence of various types and designs of diamond and precious stone pavé. Out of the ordinary is also the packaging: a casket totally carved in alabaster stone.
Annamaria Cammilli (a destra) e Raffaella Renai
Annamaria Cammilli (right) and Raffaella Renai

The seven versions of the Firenze ring
• Lux version: gold only
• Icon and Icon Lux versions: in perfect style of the iconic Dune collection, available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a glossy version
• Galaxy and Glaxy Lux versions: illuminated by a touch of pavé, available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a glossy version
• Pavé and Pavé Color versions: completely covered with colored stones, diamonds or precious stones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, brown and black diamonds
L'anello Firenze e la confezione in alabastro
The Firenze ring and the alabaster box

A journey that began in 1983, when Annamaria Cammilli decided to transform her jewelry boutique in the heart of Florence into something bigger. Thanks to this courageous choice, the designer, who is also a painter and sculptor, has succeeded in founding a company on her own artistic talent, giving life to sculptural creations that stand out for the exceptional plasticity of the forms. Today, Annamaria Cammilli’s creativity is accompanied by the management of the CEO Riccardo Renai.
Anello Firenze versione con pavé
Firenze ring version with pavé

Over the years, his different way of making jewelry has become a real style, an original and very recognizable creative message. The talent of Cammilli’s master goldsmiths then allowed them to develop a high level of specialization on various technical aspects, such as the 8 original shades of 18-karat gold and the exclusive velvety finish of the Aetherna surfaces, which unequivocally distinguish the brand’s jewels. with a secret process specially developed to enhance the three-dimensionality of the jewel. Rigorously 100% Made in Italy production and an exclusive design: these are the values that have allowed the company to constantly renew itself over time.
Riccardo Renai e Annamaria Cammilli
Riccardo Renai and Annamaria Cammilli

The numbers confirm that the market appreciates: Cammilli in fact closed 2022 with a 38% increase in turnover compared to the previous year, and the increase compared to the reference year before covid (2019) is as much as 97%. A growth also due to an investment policy aimed at increasing the brand’s distribution, notoriety and knowledge of the added value of its products. Like the investment dedicated to training witnessed by the inauguration of the Cammilli Academy in June 2022, a very modern structure dedicated to training the sales personnel of the dealers who present the brand all over the world. A path that gives participants not only the opportunity to learn how to effectively convey the special characteristics of Cammilli jewels, but also to live an immersive experience in the heart of Florence, to discover the origins and true essence of the brand. An initiative that speaks of the desire to continue to fuel growth, bringing the pervasive beauty of Florence and the savoir-faire of its master craftsmen to the world, enclosed in a jewel.

Orafo al lavoro, dimostrazione durante l'evento
Goldsmith at work, demonstration during the event
Party a Palazzo Gondi
Party in Palazzo Gondi
Il team di Annamaria Cammilli
Annamaria Cammilli’s team

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana in oro giallo 18 carati con pietre e semi preziose e diamanti
Previous Story

The jewels under the Gival volcano

Latest from news

Orecchini della collezione Sole

Amen with the Sun

The Sun has been an object of veneration in many cultures since humanity existed and is