It’s not every day that you get to be the subject of a long article in the New York Times: a privilege that Angela Caputi, a bijoux designer from Florence based near Ponte Vecchio, in an ancient seventeenth-century building better known as Palazzetto Medici, received. The article in the American newspaper was linked to an exhibition dedicated to Angela Caputi in the spring by the Italian Cultural Institute on Park Avenue in the largest city in the United States. The large bijoux of the Tuscan brand are a bridge between jewelry and fashion: to create them, the Florentine designer was inspired by American cinema from the first half of the twentieth century. Necklaces, bracelets and brooches created with brightly colored resin have a unique style.



The company, founded in the 1950s, is now run by her son, Alessandro, and his daughter Maddalena, who runs the boutiques in Milan and Rome of Angela Caputi Giuggiù, the official name of the brand. Giuggiù was the nickname of the designer when she was a child, now at 87 years old. In her long career, the designer has received numerous awards and her jewels have appeared in television series such as Dynasty, but also in museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Palazzo Pitti in Florence. Five artisans work in the Florence laboratory, threading the pieces of necklaces or bracelets on a soft Cucirini cotton thread, or when necessary with more resistant nylon thread or glue.



Large hulls, light earrings, but composed of different elements, thick and colorful bracelets: Angela Caputi’s bijoux retain the echo of the Eighties, but with an ever-renewed style that adapts year after year.

