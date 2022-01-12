









The processed bracelets, baroques, golden, of Alwand Vahan: jewelry for Americans designed by a Frenchman.

He won the Choice Awards 2016 JCK. Vahan has gained recognition thanks to the bracelet Le Cercle, he came in first place, while Knot Love finished second in the respective category. The award was the culmination of a story that has its roots at the beginning of the last century.

Alwand Vahan was founded by Leon Calousdian, Sacha for friends, Parisian landed in New York at age 19. The father of Sacha, Arsene Der Calousdian, was a jeweler, and is therefore in the family that Sacha has learned the goldsmith’s art. After the design school at the Chambre Syndicale de la Bijouterie, in Paris, he also studied architecture, fashion, painting, sculpture, vintage car restoration. And, finally, he collected exotic trips, which have been a source of inspiration for his works.



But in the US he has been fine, and so he became an American citizen and has served in the Armed Forces. The style of the Maison, in fact, is very American and Baroque. Maybe could be loved by the new president Donald Trump, who has decorated his house with gold and baroque stucco. The specialties of the brand are the bracelets in gold, finished with twisted wires, with rocks at each end, a bit ‘as rococo capitals in the Spanish churches of the eighteenth century. They are jewels for the Americans, and are perhaps a bit too rich for a European eyes. How jewelers very successful, however, Alwand Vahan boasts a number of celebrities who have chosen its collections, as Bette Midler, Linda Evens, and Hillary Clinton.