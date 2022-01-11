









New general manager of the Club degli Orafi Italia, an independent association that brings together the most important companies in the Italian goldsmith industry. The club will be managed by Laura Biason, engineer, graduated from the Polytechnic of Turin, expert in business organization. The manager has a long experience in supporting Italian companies and on the issues of institutional relations in Italy and abroad, which have led her to promote Made in Italy on international markets. She is passionate about communication, technological and digital innovation and change management, over the years she has made her skills available to companies of various sectors, serving, first as an officer and subsequently as director, in various components of the Italian representation system. Biason also directed Vitrum, an international fair for the glass sector, and a foundation operating in the social sector.

