New general manager of the Club degli Orafi Italia, an independent association that brings together the most important companies in the Italian goldsmith industry. The club will be managed by Laura Biason, engineer, graduated from the Polytechnic of Turin, expert in business organization. The manager has a long experience in supporting Italian companies and on the issues of institutional relations in Italy and abroad, which have led her to promote Made in Italy on international markets. She is passionate about communication, technological and digital innovation and change management, over the years she has made her skills available to companies of various sectors, serving, first as an officer and subsequently as director, in various components of the Italian representation system. Biason also directed Vitrum, an international fair for the glass sector, and a foundation operating in the social sector.
I am honored to have been called to direct the Club degli Orafi Italia, an association that expresses the Italian excellence of the goldsmith industry in all its forms. I will put my skills at the service of this extraordinary sector by continuing the path already well traveled and supporting the associates in their challenges. Culture, communication, internationalization, promotion of the uniqueness of the Italian style, growth in visibility and business are just some of the lines on which we are already implementing the recommendations of the Summit. The Club is a unique catalyst of opportunities and we will work to maximize the value of membership and participation.
Laura Biason