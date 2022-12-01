









Anemone, in Greek mythology, was a nymph of Flora (goddess of vegetation) who had made two winds fall in love: the spring Zephyr and the north wind. But the anemone, commonly called windflower in English, is also the name of the new collection by Yvone Christa NY. The filigree technique used to work the metal, which is a characteristic of the American brand founded in Los Angeles in 1991 by the Swedes Yvonne Clamf and Christina Söderström, now in New York City, allows the creation of light and colorful jewels.

The burnished silver used for Yvone Christa NY’s jewels are then modeled to compose leaves of anemone flowers, including chandelier earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. The metal is combined with hard stones, cubic zirconia and lemurian water, a glassy mineral that takes on different shades, with shades ranging from pale blue to intense blue-green, and is native to the island of Sumatra. Alongside the stones, small freshwater pearls are also used.













