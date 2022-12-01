Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Yvone Christa NY

A windflower for Yvone Christa NY

Anemone, in Greek mythology, was a nymph of Flora (goddess of vegetation) who had made two winds fall in love: the spring Zephyr and the north wind. But the anemone, commonly called windflower in English, is also the name of the new collection by Yvone Christa NY. The filigree technique used to work the metal, which is a characteristic of the American brand founded in Los Angeles in 1991 by the Swedes Yvonne Clamf and Christina Söderström, now in New York City, allows the creation of light and colorful jewels.

Bracciale indossato della collezione Windflower
Bracciale indossato della collezione Windflower

The burnished silver used for Yvone Christa NY’s jewels are then modeled to compose leaves of anemone flowers, including chandelier earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. The metal is combined with hard stones, cubic zirconia and lemurian water, a glassy mineral that takes on different shades, with shades ranging from pale blue to intense blue-green, and is native to the island of Sumatra. Alongside the stones, small freshwater pearls are also used.

Collana in argento, pietre naturali, acqua lemuria
Collana in argento, pietre naturali come corniola, ametista, onice, jet
Bracciale della collezione windflower
Bracciale della collezione windflower
Yvone Christa NY
Orecchini indossati di Yvone Christa NY
Orecchini in argento con ametista e pietre verdi
Orecchini in argento con ametista e pietre verdi
Orecchini con cubic zirconia rosa
Orecchini in argento con cubic zirconia rosa
Orecchini inargento a filigrana e perle di acqua dolce
Orecchini inargento a filigrana e perle di acqua dolce
Orecchini della collezione Windflower
Orecchini della collezione Windflower con cubic zirconia viola e corniola







