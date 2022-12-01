









In addition to being the name of a device designed to monitor areas at risk of landslides, since 1999 the Geocube has also been the name of the most famous collection of the German company Coeur de Lion. The shape of these jewels is unmistakable: as the name indicates, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are made up of small cubes. Even if the materials with which Geocube jewels are made are not precious, the pieces of the line are handmade. Over the course of almost a quarter of a century, there have been many transformations and different interpretations of this collection, but the aesthetics have remained the same.



Collier, bracelet and earrings are offered with natural stones, freshwater pearls and crystals. The latest creations are offered in three different shades: darker with onyx and crystals and steel, in a gradation of warm brown tones with synthetic tiger’s eye, or pink with aventurine, but also agate, smoky quartz and goldstone. The stones are combined with gold-plated steel.