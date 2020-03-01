A rock soul for Ell











Silver rock and rebellious soul of Ell, a small Maison in Milan

Two brothers, one goal: to chisel silver to make it an original jewel. With a bit of rock music. Lorenzo and Luca Cavolini, who were joined by two other brothers, Camilla and Gian Luca Clivio, gave life to Ell, a small Maison based in Milan. Behind them have a family tradition of craftsmanship: the father Luigi, goldsmith, has approached his sons to jewelry since childhood. But to stimulate Lorenzo and Luca to take the path of jewelry was a ring worn by Keith Richards, founder of the Rolling Stones (along with Mick Jagger), but also of a rock fashion style, with tattoos and leather jacket.



The Milanese brand offers handmade jewelry, generally in burnished silver, but also with gold and natural stones such as quartz, onyx, sunstone or raw amethyst. The style is between dark and indie, in which there are classic icons of the genre, such as skull, noose, and eye. Or, to emphasize the feeling with those outside the rules there is a collection called Russian criminal tattoo rings. But it is not necessary to have a heavy metal soul to wear Ell necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Alessia Mongrando















