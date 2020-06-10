Cancelled International Jewelery London too











Another fair dedicated to jewelry has been canceled: Reed Exhibitions has announced that International Jewelery London, scheduled at Alexandra Palace from 13 to 15 September, will not be held due to the covid-19 pandemic. “Following UK government guidelines and comprehensive discussions with our customers, public health authorities and partner organisations, we do not believe that we are in a position to host a large scale gathering of the community in September without compromising the key valuable elements of IJL ”explains a note from the organizer. International Jewelery London has been held for 65 years.



The cancellation of International Jewelery London turns on the headlights on the last major international jewelery fair left on the program: Vicenzaoro, scheduled for September 5 to 9. A few days ago the organizing company, Italian Exhibition Group, confirmed Vicenzaoro together with a series of security measures to avoid contagions. But, of course, much will also depend on general health conditions, which now seem to have improved.





















