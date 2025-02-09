Osi Vitoria, dettaglio di una spilla in titanio con spinelli, smeraldo, diamanti, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Osi Vitoria, dettaglio di una spilla in titanio con spinelli, smeraldo, diamanti, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Lightness, jewels and virtues of Osi Vitoria

We have already written about Osi Vitoria and, above all, published the images of his sculpture-jewels. The artist-designer who has been working in Hong Kong since 2012 is part of what is now a stylistic school of jewelry, with its aesthetic canons, a well-defined technique, which includes a virtuous use of titanium, and above all with recurring themes: nature, flowers, the world of fauna. Even in his latest jewels Osi Vitoria demonstrates a delicacy in the composition, which is accompanied by a refined ability to create, with large volumes, but also lightness.

Collana con spinelli, smeraldi, diamanti, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with spinels, emeralds, diamonds, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Inspired by Chinese poetry, with the idea of ​​universal values ​​such as beauty and the ability to control one’s mood, fusion with nature and contemplative serenity, the new jewels by Osi Vitoria do not leave out the essence of brooches or necklaces: an elaborate goldsmith’s workmanship, enriched with precious stones often used in an original way, as in the case of the drop-cut diamond that emerges from the beak of a hummingbird covered in blue sapphires, or in the wings of a butterfly brooch covered in white sapphires.

Spilla Butterfly con zaffiri bianchi, diamanti, spinelli, titanio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Butterfly brooch with white sapphires, diamonds, spinels, titanium. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla Butterfly (vista di lato) con zaffiri bianchi, diamanti, spinelli, titanio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Butterfly brooch (side view) with white sapphires, diamonds, spinels, titanium. Copyright: gioiellis.com
spilla colibrì con zaffiri, diamante, a gioccia, occhio con smalto, titanio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Hummingbird brooch with sapphires, diamond, teardrop, enamel eye, titanium. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla colibrì (vista di lato) con zaffiri, diamante, a goccia, occhio con smalto, titanio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Hummingbird brooch (side view) with sapphires, diamond, teardrop, enamel eye, titanium. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla in titanio colorato, occhi di smalto. La spilla rappresenta un uccello con i colori del maschio da un lato, femmina dall'altra. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Colored titanium brooch, enamel eyes. The brooch represents a bird with the colors of the male on one side, female on the other. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla Fireworks con spinelli, smeraldo centrale, diamanti, zaffiri, titanio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Fireworks brooch with spinels, central emerald, diamonds, sapphires, titanium. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Martine Ali, immagine da Instagram
