We have already written about Osi Vitoria and, above all, published the images of his sculpture-jewels. The artist-designer who has been working in Hong Kong since 2012 is part of what is now a stylistic school of jewelry, with its aesthetic canons, a well-defined technique, which includes a virtuous use of titanium, and above all with recurring themes: nature, flowers, the world of fauna. Even in his latest jewels Osi Vitoria demonstrates a delicacy in the composition, which is accompanied by a refined ability to create, with large volumes, but also lightness.

Inspired by Chinese poetry, with the idea of ​​universal values ​​such as beauty and the ability to control one’s mood, fusion with nature and contemplative serenity, the new jewels by Osi Vitoria do not leave out the essence of brooches or necklaces: an elaborate goldsmith’s workmanship, enriched with precious stones often used in an original way, as in the case of the drop-cut diamond that emerges from the beak of a hummingbird covered in blue sapphires, or in the wings of a butterfly brooch covered in white sapphires.