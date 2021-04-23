What is fluorescence in a diamond











One third of the diamonds have fluorescence among the characteristics. Here’s how to recognize it ♦ ︎

When you buy a jewel with diamond, for example a ring, you should observe it in the sunlight. Not only to see it spark, but also to find out if the diamond you want to buy is fluorescent. Here because.

What is fluorescence?

Fluorescence is the reaction of a diamond to ultraviolet light. Approximately one-third of the diamonds are fluorescent and change its appearance when it is hit by UV rays. When such a stone is exposed to the UV rays of the sun, or even in the light of a fluorescent lamp, it changes color. Different fluorescence intensities have been classified: None (Nil / None), Slight / Faint, Medium (Medium), Strong (Strong), Very Strong (Strong). In most cases, however, fluorescence is weak and you can’t see it. And if the diamond is not exposed to UV rays, fluorescence does not appear.

What color does a fluorescent diamond take?

It depends. In most cases when exposed to sunlight, especially early in the morning, the diamond has a blue color. It is usually considered an advantage because it improves a diamond perhaps not of the highest quality (tending to the yellow). But in other cases the fluorescence may tend to yellow: in this case a not too white diamond may worsen its color, making it less white. On the contrary, a fancy yellow diamond, which is naturally yellow, could see its characteristic improved in the case of yellow fluorescence and decreased in the case of blue fluorescence. But fluorescence can also be white.



Fluorescence is a defect?

No, it’s a feature of stone. The effect depends on the color of the diamond: it can exalt or depress the color.

Why is it better to look at a diamond in the sunlight?

A diamond might look better than it is if it is seen in the artificial light of a fluorescence lamp. Or, on the contrary, if it is observed in the light of a lamp that hides the fluorescence of the stone, if this worsens the coloration. The best thing is to examine the diamond with different light sources.



Does fluorescence affect the price of diamond?

Opinions are controversial. In general, if fluorescence exalts the characteristics of a diamond, it can certainly not depress the price.

Fluorescence can affect the appearance of jewelery?

A fluorescent diamond may not fit well if mounted near other diamonds lacking this feature. Also for this it is good to look at a jewel carefully with different lights.