Why Boucheron offers revolutionary high jewellery?

Between classic and avant-garde, between tradition and innovation, between past and future: Boucheron is one of the great jewelery Maisons which, alongside the rings, necklaces and earrings that are part of its historic heritage, manages to offer surprising collections. Like the new high jewelery collection, Carte Blanche, More is More. The creative director, Claire Choisne, has chosen a communication format and a stylistic interpretation that recalls sixties pop graphics, with models portrayed with photographs cut out against a background of bright colors. But also the geometries of the Memphis movement founded by the Italian architect Ettore Sottsass in the late seventies. But the iconographic presentation must not deceive: at the heart of Carte Blanche, More is More there are jewels.



Above all, the surprises are here, starting with the huge (29 centimeters) Tie the Knot bow hair ribbon. It is red on one side, with black and white stripes. The jewel-ornament is described as flexible like a cloth and fairly light: it weighs 94 grams. It is made with diamonds and white gold: it is considered a technical feat. The collection also includes rings reminiscent of the Rubik’s cube. Like This is Not a Ring, made with Murano glass, diamonds and lacquer on a resin band. Or supermaxi necklaces and In the Pocket, a pocket made up of diamonds and onyx on a lycra and titanium fabric, which can hold a smartphone and attaches to any item of clothing with magnets.Many inventions seasoned in a menu of high jewelery that amaze those who consider the couture of jewelery in the classic interpretation of a variety of necklaces or rings in gold and diamonds, more or less precious unique pieces, but faithful to a tradition that comes from centuries-old habits. Instead, Boucheron’s high jewelery wants to attract the attention of digital natives and entire categories that have never approached traditional stylistic models. But who obviously have enough money to buy high-end jewels.