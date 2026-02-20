The silver jewelry collection inspired by the television series reinterprets the style of the early 19th-century British era.

The Pandora collection inspired by the television series Bridgerton expands to interpret Regency aesthetics and style in a contemporary way. The line features two actresses, Hannah Dodd (who plays Francesca Stirling) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton). Bows, flowers, bees, and freshwater pearls become narrative elements in a collection that combines romance, craftsmanship, and refined details, designed to convey a feminine and sophisticated elegance.



The Herbarium Purple Flowers and Bee ring is inspired by English gardens and natural motifs. It combines purple flowers and the bee, Bridgerton’s distinctive symbol. It is crafted from 925 sterling silver with a gold finish and decorated with purple orchid crystals (€159). The Blue Bows necklace plays with shades of blue and bright bows, evoking the romantic aesthetic of Bridgerton. Crafted from 925 sterling silver, it features a row of blue crystals set in a bow-like pattern and cubic zirconia stones (€449). The Climber Bright Bow earrings reinterpret the bow in a bolder way (€139).

