Hannah Dodd e Claudia Jessie
Hannah Dodd e Claudia Jessie per Pandora

Pandora’s Bridgerton-Style Jewelry

The silver jewelry collection inspired by the television series reinterprets the style of the early 19th-century British era.

The Pandora collection inspired by the television series Bridgerton expands to interpret Regency aesthetics and style in a contemporary way. The line features two actresses, Hannah Dodd (who plays Francesca Stirling) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton). Bows, flowers, bees, and freshwater pearls become narrative elements in a collection that combines romance, craftsmanship, and refined details, designed to convey a feminine and sophisticated elegance.

Anello Herbarium con Fiori Viola e Ape
Herbarium Ring with Purple Flowers and Bee

The Herbarium Purple Flowers and Bee ring is inspired by English gardens and natural motifs. It combines purple flowers and the bee, Bridgerton’s distinctive symbol. It is crafted from 925 sterling silver with a gold finish and decorated with purple orchid crystals (€159). The Blue Bows necklace plays with shades of blue and bright bows, evoking the romantic aesthetic of Bridgerton. Crafted from 925 sterling silver, it features a row of blue crystals set in a bow-like pattern and cubic zirconia stones (€449). The Climber Bright Bow earrings reinterpret the bow in a bolder way (€139).
Orecchini Climber con Fiocco Luminoso
Climber Earrings with Luminous Bow

Collana Fiocchi Azzurri
Blue Bow Necklace
Anello aperto Ape e Fiore, con perle d'acqua dolce coltivate
Bee and Flower Open Ring, with cultured freshwater pearls

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana della collezione Ciottolo
Previous Story

The new bijoux by Aurélie Bidermann

Latest from Showroom