The Maison, born in Romagna, offers large jewels with a design that also draws inspiration from exotic atmospheres.
Leonori Gioielli was founded in Forlì by Agostino Leonori in 1962 and today it is managed by the third generation of the family. Sixty years later, the Romagna brand is still a stimulating exception: it manages to combine the classic Italian jewelry tradition with an innovative design that is difficult to identify outside the large goldsmith districts, or the large Maisons that dominate the sector. One proof is the new Anime collection. From the company they explain that the collection “is inspired by the souls encountered along our travels” and also for this reason represented by the white enamel that alternates with the black one.
But not only. Because the design also incorporates the geometry of the company’s historical and representative logo, it is revised in a modern key: it is a quadrilobe composed of four semicircles arranged in the shape of a cross, which form a stylized four-leaf clover. The iconic collection is made up of an architecture of 15 different models. The Leonori symbol is thus transformed into jewels in pink gold, enamel and diamonds.
For the Anime collection I was inspired by my passion for Arab peoples and influenced by my Italian heritage. Starting from this base I made the first piece of the Anime collection. For the first time we have used enamel as a distinctive manufacturing element, I am convinced that color is useful for giving life to the jewel, in this case we started with the two colors black and white, this choice could be considered a tribute to elegance of Arab women and their beautiful dresses. The motifs that characterize the Arab countries are often made up of geometric designs on combinations of repeating squares and circles, which can be overlapped and intertwined. This type of artistic expression uses the leaf or flower as a starting point, which are deprived of their natural form to be transformed into something different. I did exactly this, I took inspiration from the art around me and designed my first Anime jewelry.
Elenora Leonori