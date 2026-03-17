The Maison, born in Romagna, offers large jewels with a design that also draws inspiration from exotic atmospheres.

Leonori Gioielli was founded in Forlì by Agostino Leonori in 1962 and today it is managed by the third generation of the family. Sixty years later, the Romagna brand is still a stimulating exception: it manages to combine the classic Italian jewelry tradition with an innovative design that is difficult to identify outside the large goldsmith districts, or the large Maisons that dominate the sector. One proof is the new Anime collection. From the company they explain that the collection “is inspired by the souls encountered along our travels” and also for this reason represented by the white enamel that alternates with the black one.

But not only. Because the design also incorporates the geometry of the company’s historical and representative logo, it is revised in a modern key: it is a quadrilobe composed of four semicircles arranged in the shape of a cross, which form a stylized four-leaf clover. The iconic collection is made up of an architecture of 15 different models. The Leonori symbol is thus transformed into jewels in pink gold, enamel and diamonds.