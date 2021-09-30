









Pearls are born from different shell families. But all shells have one thing in common: they live in water. The Aqua collection by Utopia is dedicated to the natural element that surrounds the shells. The idea is to use high quality freshwater pearls for designer jewelry, with a casual look. To compose the jewels, the Milanese Maison uses pearls of different sizes and with different shades of color. The combination of Akoya and Tahitian pearls thus create seductive color combinations. The collection includes sautoir, drop earrings and chocker, for a line of prêt-à-porter jewels.



The Aqua collection stands out from other proposals of the Utopia brand, such as Bouquet, which includes jewels more traditionally combined with pink sapphires or small white and champagne diamonds, to form jewels with rounded shapes. The Utopia brand is owned by Gaia, an Italian company that has been operating internationally for over 70 years in the production and distribution of high quality precious stones, diamonds and pearls, in particular South Sea Pearls.