You can play with it or watch one of the many videos on YouTube in which the dominoes, or equivalent materials, are arranged in long geometries and then pushed one on top of the other. The Domino is also the inspiration for the new Roberto Coin collection. It is an innovative collection, very different from those inspired by Venetian architecture or art deco. The game of dominoes, born in China a millennium ago and arrived in Europe only five centuries ago, is transformed into jewels that present an original design made up of small cylinders aligned in different ways, joined by the longest side, or crossed.



The effect is immediate. White or pink gold is shiny and brilliant, in some cases covered or marked with a pavé of white or black diamonds. The alternation of these materials adds movement to a design that already indicates a strong dynamism. Do not miss the classic ruby set, which is a trademark of the Maison. Earrings, bracelets, necklaces, but also the rings from the Domino collection mark a new stage in the history of the brand founded by Roberto Coin, and will probably be much appreciated by those who love a jewel that is different from the usual.