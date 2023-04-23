Eva Franceschini, two designers in one. The first is dedicated to artistic jewels, with which she participates in some exhibitions. The other designer, who is always Eva Franceschini, gave life to the engagement-ring site, a name that is an excellent choice in terms of digital logic. The bi-designer defines herself as a creative artisan goldsmith, and she is. On the one hand, she is the creator who creates jewels such as 3650 Feminine at Dawn, dedicated to the biological maturation of women. On the other hand, she elaborates refined wedding rings completely handmade.



Eva works in Padua, where she became Master of Art in Sculpture at the Pietro Selvatico Art Institute. She is also multidisciplinary and, perhaps, multitasking, a characteristic often associated with the female world: she designs three-dimensional objects, draws from life, works clay and plaster, sculpts marble, stone and wood, creates leather masks for the Commedia dell’Arte. The link with the artistic world is also indicated by having attended the degree course in Chemistry of Restoration at the Cà Foscari in Venice, before learning the goldsmith technique from Maestra Orafa Lucia Davanzo, in turn a pupil of Francesco Pavan.Meanwhile, the other Eve, the one devoted to artistic jewellery, has participated in numerous exhibitions and competitions. But she often works together with her half of her who specializes in engagement or wedding rings, which present ideas and creativity shared by both Eva Franceschini.