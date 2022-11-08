









While launching its campaign for Christmas by making a film about Andy Warhol, shot in New York by Mario Sorrenti with the photography of Raymond Meier, Tiffany opens a new store in Italy (the first had opened in 2007). This time the historic American Maison has chosen Bologna, famous for its city center, cultural and social life, as well as for its towers (and, yes, also for its gastronomy). In Bologna, Tiffany has inaugurated a space of almost 200 square meters spread over two levels. The space, in addition to jewels, hosts the works of eight artists: Ian Rayer Smith, Kai & Sunny, Caspar Jansen, Jan Kalab, Lila Farget, Zhang He, Rhia Hurte and Eelco Hilgersom. A novelty, which is part of the strategy adopted by the company to bring the brand closer to the world of art.



The shop, located in Galleria Cavour, also houses a Tiffany Laburnum floor lamp, designed by the Tiffany Studio in the early 1900s and made with glass and gilt bronze in an art nouveau style. Obviously the predominant color is the classic Tiffany blue, which frames diamond jewelry and the brand’s most requested collections, including Tiffany T, Tiffany City HardWear, Tiffany Victoria, Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti, as well as the new Lock collection. On the occasion of the opening of the store, the boutique hosts the X Link necklace in yellow gold with 755 diamonds designed by Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. and worn by Beyoncé in the video of the new Lose Yourself in Love campaign. A creation that took more than 80 hours of work to be created by the Maison’s artisans.