









From St. Petersburg to Moscow to Geneva. Elena Okutova is one of the new generation Russian designers, who combine the Russian goldsmith tradition with the desire to innovate. The designer returned to GemGèneve autumn edition, where she was also present last year, but in the Vivarium Quartet area, while last year she was Emerging Talent. Her jewels are elaborate, dense and made with the use of traditional techniques, including silver, enamel and gold, which are accompanied by gems. In addition to the way of working rings or pendants, the jewels also reflect Russian traditions, fairy tales, tales and folklore, with references to ancient history.



Elena Okutova studied artistic metalworking at Moscow State University and founded her own brand in 2009 in tandem with her mother Irina, who accompanies her. The jewels are first modeled by hand in wax and then made with engraving, enamelling, setting. Oriental references are intertwined, such as the Ottoman turban-shaped ring, but also with Chinese or contemporary art. They are unique pieces that make the designer’s work original and evocative at the same time.