









Jewelery and bijoux must also be made with a focus on environmental impact. The next Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, which returns to the Fiera Milano space from 18 to 20 September, has decided to focus on the environmental impact aspect. Objective: to spread the concepts concerning recycling, using waste or ecological materials, using renewable sources, adopting vegan and cruelty free solutions, also in the world of goldsmith and artisan production. And the brands that have made sustainability their trump card will be among the protagonists of the Milan show to express, once more, all the versatility of their variations.



Among these, Nedumo Jewels, which uses the woods of the hulls of dismissed ships to create imaginative jewels, in which the signs of the time of the material blend with precious and unique details. Or Thais Bernardes, a model Brazilian company who lives and works in Milan, who among her special projects aimed at social and territorial protection, has created a jewelry capsule inspired by the indigenous people of the Amazon whose part of the proceeds from the sale will go to their support. The event in attendance will follow the necessary safety protocols, offering the industry community a place to meet and discuss, giving an important sign of recovery to the whole market.