









The delicate jewels of the twins Eva and Ava Bai, in New York and their Vale Jewelry ♦

They’re called Eva and Ava, and are twins. It sounds like the beginning of a fairy tale, but it’s the reality: Eva and Ava Bai are two twins of Asian origin that are based in New York and in 2005 they launched the brand Vale Jewelry. As almost always happens to the twins, are pretty close-knit, so that they sign together the collections are based on a delicate balance between stones and gold.



In their study of Manhattan, though, they want to emphasize that their personalities are completely autonomous: ok, they are tuned, but they are not symbiotics. The professional path, in any case, was synchronized: after graduation diplomas at Carnegie Mellon University, Ava and Eve have both discovered a passion for jewelry design and, therefore, have conducted post-graduate studies in metallurgy and gemology. They prefer stones from sweets and ambiguous colors: gray diamonds, tourmalines no garish shades, quartz. Their favorite gem is the ring: is the type with the largest number of variants in their lookbook. Their jewels were worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa, Lena Dunham, Gabrielle Union, Malin Akerman, Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, and AnnaSophia Robb.