Jeremy May’s must-read jewels











The jewels taken from the Jeremy May books: an original process of transformation into rings, earrings or necklaces ♦

It may be that reading a newspaper or a book has become more rare. Smartphones, tablets and computers attract attention and are almost always at your fingertips. Reading a book, however, is a tactile experience, as well as nourishment for the brain (and very pleasant if what is written is good).

But books are also useful for another reason: they can become jewels. In this sense: pages that become rings, or earrings.

Turning culture into bijoux is Jeremy May, a London artisan-artist who captures paper through a difficult process of lamination. Basically, it digs through the pages of books, and turns them into jewels. The pieces of the Littlefly series are composed of hundreds lamination, sheets compressed together, with mirror finish. The card is selected and accurately removed from a book, and the jewels reinserted into the excavated space. Of course, after then do not claim to read them … Cosimo Muzzano















