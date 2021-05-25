









There are already a hundred jewelry and precious stone companies that have booked a space at the next GemGenève, the third edition of the event held in the Swiss city. Last year, due to covid, GenGenève was suspended, like many other fairs dedicated to the world of precious items. Now, however, it returns: the third edition will be held from Thursday 4 November to Sunday 7 November at the Palexpo in Geneva.



We attach equal importance to gemstones, jewelery and their design as we do to create a true sense of unity that brings together the international community of precious stone and antique jewelery dealers, designers and jewelery enthusiasts.

Thomas Faerber

GemGenève is also the daughter of the Baselworld crisis, and has collected numerous discontent with the management of the great jewelery and watch fair, which lowered the shutter two years ago. GemGenève is also open to the general public, as well as to operators in the sector and offers a special showcase on the world of colored gems, diamonds, pearls, ancient and contemporary jewels, established designers and emerging talents, to whom is reserved a space called Vivarium.Founded in 2018 by Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah, the event presents itself as a hub for jewelry designers, exhibitors, gemstone dealers, retailers, collectors, connoisseurs and both private and professional buyers. The program is not yet completed, but will also include lectures, panel discussions, seminars and a range of innovative ideas and exhibitions.