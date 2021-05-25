Argento, bracciale — May 25, 2021 at 4:03 am

The new products from Mabina Gioielli for spring include a line of tennis-style 925 silver bracelets. At the center of the bracelets there is a heart-cut colored cubic zirconia stone. The stones are combined with 925 silver in natural or pink color and a row of white cubic zirconia. All bracelets are fitted with a clip closure and are available in two sizes, 16 or 18 centimeters (price 69 euros).

Bracciale tennis con cubic zirconia rossa
Bracciale tennis con cubic zirconia rossa

Other bracelets by Mabina, on the other hand, are made with the shape of a chain. Also in this case, the material used is natural or pink 925 silver. The links of the chains are wide, with smooth, clean rings, in the 21.5 cm long silver model (149 euros), while they intertwine on themselves in the 20.5 cm long silver version. The bracelet is also available in a pink silver version (€ 164). The bracelets with mesh links, inspired by anchors, are offered in the silver and rose silver versions (94 euros), both in a length of 19.5 centimeters.
Bracciale a catena in argento
Bracciale a catena in argento

Bracciale tennis con cubic zirconia blu
Bracciale tennis con cubic zirconia blu
Bracciale tennis con cubic zirconia verde
Bracciale tennis con cubic zirconia verde

Bracciale a catena in argento rosato
Bracciale a catena in argento rosato







