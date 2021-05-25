









The new products from Mabina Gioielli for spring include a line of tennis-style 925 silver bracelets. At the center of the bracelets there is a heart-cut colored cubic zirconia stone. The stones are combined with 925 silver in natural or pink color and a row of white cubic zirconia. All bracelets are fitted with a clip closure and are available in two sizes, 16 or 18 centimeters (price 69 euros).



Other bracelets by Mabina, on the other hand, are made with the shape of a chain. Also in this case, the material used is natural or pink 925 silver. The links of the chains are wide, with smooth, clean rings, in the 21.5 cm long silver model (149 euros), while they intertwine on themselves in the 20.5 cm long silver version. The bracelet is also available in a pink silver version (€ 164). The bracelets with mesh links, inspired by anchors, are offered in the silver and rose silver versions (94 euros), both in a length of 19.5 centimeters.