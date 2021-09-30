Rome snatches the idea of ​​a week dedicated to jewelry from Milan. In fact, the marketing and communication project is entrusted to Eugenia Gadaleta, who had contributed to the same format in Milan. In Rome, the event is promoted by the Incinque Open Art Monti association.

The first edition of Rome Jewelry Week is scheduled from 11 to 17 October. Objective: to enhance and disseminate the culture of contemporary jewelery, of the author, of the artist, as well as of historical goldsmith realities. The event can also count on the patronage of the I Municipality of Rome (the first administrative subdivision of Roma Capitale, which encloses the historic center), of the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce in New York.

Conceived by architect Monica Cecchini, the project has received the support of over 130 international designers. The promoter team also includes the artist-goldsmith Emanuele Leonardi and the jewel historian Bianca Cappello. As already happened in Milan, a competition is also planned in Rome, with awards given by the president of the Italian-American Chamber of Commerce in New York, Alberto Milani, who in the past has held leading roles in the world of luxury jewelery for brands such as Bulgari and Buccellati. The winning creation will be the protagonist of a special project and from Rome it will land on the new American jewelry platform Jedora.com.

The RJW involved the University and Noble College of Goldsmiths, Jewelers, Silversmiths of the Alma Città di Roma, the Camerlengo Consul of the University and Historian of Gold Art Aldo Vitali, while the AGC, Contemporary Jewelery Association, will curate a collective exhibition by goldsmiths authors of the jewel at Alternatives Gallery, with the creations of Alba Polenghi Lisca who recently passed away.

The program also states that re / Enchanting stages its “urban souvenirs”, art jewels in precious and semiprecious materials, inspired by an urban place in the prestigious Zetema Progetto Cultura bookshops at the Traianei Markets and Ara Pacis. The Incinque Open Art Monti Gallery, in via della Madonna dei Monti, will host the collective exhibition of Atto by NiKolly Goncalves, Gaia Descovich, Emanuele Leonardi, Dragana Mircetic, Raimondo Oliviero, Stkreo Jewels & Vuelle Jewels and Celia Mastlievo Fabbri. Collectives of goldsmith artists selected from the Officine di Talenti Preziosi project curated by Claudio Franchi will exhibit in the Xandrine boutique in via Margutta and in shops in the city center of Franchi Argentieri, Cristiana Perali, Negri Gioielli, Fratelli Petochi and Rose’s Jewelery.

Le Sibille will open the doors of their atelier in via Muzio Clementi, with an event dedicated to the ancient technique of the Roman minute micromosaic, which characterizes the line and concept of their jewels and works by the artist Edoardo Servadio, a project on urban decor linked to the districts and neighborhoods of Rome.

Paper and virtual maps will be available to visitors to learn about all the places to visit. The beating heart of the event will be the guided tour tours, the intent of the RJW is, in fact, to discover the strong relationship between the history of the city, the ancient goldsmith art and the innovations of contemporary jewelery. There will be eight paths, which will involve eleven districts and about thirty goldsmiths. During the event, visits will be organized to the exclusive sites and to all the realities involved which are, in addition to those mentioned: Alberto Ercoli, Anna Retico, Argentia Jewels by Roberta Roselli, Arte Libera Tutti by Francesca Zaratti, Claudia Chianese, Fabiano Trionfi, Francesca Ecati Exati, Galleria Continua by Cecilia Pecorelli, Glauco Cambi, Maria Diana, Maria Raissa Risivi / Risivi Lab, Mp Gioielli by Marcello Pezzatini, MyriamB by Myriam Bottazzi, Percossi Papi, Risivi Gioielli, Epifanio. Alessandro Arrigo’s Bling Bling will be exhibited at Spazio Monti.

The visits will be conducted by tour guides. Galleria Continua by Maurizio Rigillo, Lorenzo Fiaschi and Mario Cristiani, will exhibit a work by Loris Cecchini, curated by Cecilia Pecorelli.

The artist Corrado Veneziano will exhibit nine works of art to celebrate the connection between the Divine Comedy and the reality of the jewel, the necklace, the precious stones. A study day to deepen the theme of Roman jewelery, Gioie di Roma, will be held at the Central Institute of Intangible Heritage by Dr. Lucia Ajello and promoted by Oadi, the Observatory for Decorative Arts in Italy.

Among the schools present also Ied Roma and the university-level artistic training school for fashion, design and photography Accademia Italiana, with Open Days and workshops. At the International Women’s House, from 12 to 16 October, the Textile Art exhibition curated by Bianca Cappello will be exhibited with the creations of one of the most important Italian artists of the Luisa de Santi knitted sculpture jewel.

During the week there will be the presentation of the book Jewels of Glass from Prehistory to the III Millennium, by Bianca Cappello and Augusto Panini Published by Antiga Editore.

For the Rome Jewelry Week, the digital communication startup Cultt will collect all the participating businesses in a single digital infrastructure, placing the keys in the palm of visitors to trigger experiences, paths and performative narratives to get lost in the universe of jewelry between luxury and craftsmanship .

The protagonists are the jewelry designers and the excellence of both Italian and international goldsmiths, jewelry ateliers, galleries, academies and associations based in Rome. A Roman week dedicated to culture and beauty animated by exhibitions, presentations, workshops, awards and talks to bring the capital to life and relive it thanks to an unprecedented project for the city, where inclusion, connection and joy are the key words.

Finally, the Rome Jewelry Week will have the Incinque Jewels Award organized by the Incinque Open Art Monti association as its flagship event. The contest that aims to promote the culture of Contemporary Jewelery in the territory of Rome and will take place from 15 to 17 October for the first time in the archaeological site Auditorium di Mecenate dating back to 30 BC. 58 designer jewels will be exhibited to the public here.

A photo contest will be launched during the event. The author of the best photo will win a jewel by Marco Mormile, artist selected for the Incinque Jewels 2021 Award.

The list of participants

Amenirdis by Sabina Paganelli, Argentia Jewels by Roberta Roselli, Asimi by Anna Butcher, Glauco Cambi, Simone Carsetti, Virginia Checcacci and Cristina Innocenti, Simone Cipolla, Elisa Cosaro, Daniela De Marchi, Dieva Fine Jewelry by Ieva Dumbliauskaite, Ellence by Elle di Muro , Rocco Epifanio, Chiara Fenicia, Roberto Fenzl, Daniela Ferrero, Formedarte by Rosamaria Venetucci, Angela Gentile, Jewels from the Land of Elisabetta Donadio, Joya Blossom Bijoux by Cinzia Bennici and Silvia Socci, Vladyslav Kadko, Salome Kobulashvili, Labrys Jewels by Livia d ‘ Agostino, Les Mascarones by Inga Macaron, Lilis by Matija Prša, Lokta Art by Vasiliki Merianou, Francesca Luciani, Maria Patrizia Marra, Marvitae by Maria del Rocio Ortega Navas, Davide Maule, Gina Michelle Melosi, Gianni Misto, Iris Mondelaers, Marco Mormile, Viktoria Munzker, Ornella Pandolfi, Peseli Jewels by Marianna Marolla, Maria Gaia Piccini, Andreea Popescu, Rasma Puspure, Maria Ines Reynoso, Francesco Ridolfi, Ritrovarti by Fabian o Trionfi, Marco Sacchi, Liana Scarano, Sognando lo Scirocco by Anna Paparella, Rossella Ugolini, Pilar Viedma Gil de Vergara, Laura Visentin, Zilfi Handmade by Pati Kakniashvili.

Young designers from IED Rome and the Italian Academy

Alessio Bartelloni, Claudia Civitarese, Annachiara Dima, Giulia Gastaldi, Claudia Gobbi, Marta Guerra, Danil Neskromniy, Alice Pietrantoni, Junye Wu.

RJW names

Alberto Ercoli, Alternatives AGC, Anna Retico, Argentia Jewels by Roberta Roselli, Free Art Tutti by Francesca Zaratti, Claudia Chianese, Claudio Franchi by Franchi Argentieri, Cristiana Perali, Fabiano Trionfi, Francesca Petroni Exati, Fratelli Petochi, Giulia Iosco, Galleria Continua, Galleria Incinque Open Art Monti, Glauco Cambi, Le Sibille, Maria Diana, Maria Raissa Risivi / Risivi Lab, Mp Gioielli by Marcello Pezzatini, MyriamB by Myriam Bottazzi, Negri Gioielli, OTP, Percossi Papi, re / Enchanting, Risivi gioielli, Epifanio, Rose’s Jewelery, Spazio Monti, Nobil College of Goldsmiths of Sant’Eligio, workshop # 2 by Elodie Lorraine Ripani, Formespazioroma-Jewels in plexiglass by Sonia M-Stuppia.

Collective exhibition Galleria Incinque Open Art Monti

Act of NiKolly Goncalves, Gaia Descovich, Emanuele Leonardi, Dragana Mircetic, Raimondo Oliviero, Stkreo Jewels, Vuelle Jewels and Celia Mastitra Fabbri with collages dedicated to jewelry.

Otp names

Barbara Amici, Daniela Giorgetti Blue agate jewels, Anna Pinzari art.jewel, Daria Leuzinger, SilverStrass, Erica Vacchiano, Cristina Innocenti & Virginia Checcacci, Daniela Ferrero, Uomumjewels by Gloria Passidomo, Liliana Palaia, Lanzilao_Jewellery, Gioia Capolei, Marina Valli.

Agc names

Corrado De Meo, Gabi Veit, Irma Podini, Liana Pattihis, Lluis Comin, Jeemin Jamie Chang Mineri Matsuura, Roberta Consalvo Sances, Sara Barbanti, Yiota Voglinel. With the works of Alba Polenghi Lisca.