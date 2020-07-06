Rachel Boston, magical jewelry

vetrina — July 6, 2020 at 4:00 am

Imperfect diamonds for perfect jewelry: are by Rachel Boston, with an ancient and magical taste ♦

If you like Game of Throne, the ancient runes, but also love design jewels, here’s the solution: look for bracelets, earrings and especially rings by Rachel Boston (also sells online). She is a London designer who graduated from the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design and the Gemological Institute of America in New York. But above all, she says she likes to design beautiful and damned jewelry. Not only does he love rough, gray of different shades, imperfect diamonds.

Anello Eukalewde con diamante grigio scuro
Very real and with an ancient flavor, as in the jewels that belonged to kings and queens in the Middle Ages. About the ancient past: a collection, for example, is called Runes, another Cosmo, another still The Ritual, another Iwhaz (an ancient rune). Yet its diamond rings do not belong to the magical world of Hogwarts, but they can easily be worn by any Muggle (for those who do not know: a person with no magical powers), even on official occasions. Rachel’s jewels, in fact, do not come from a magical spell, but are created in the workshops in East London, while the stones are cut by the artisans of Jaipur, India. The formula works: Rachel has been named New Designer of the Year at the British Jewelery Awards. Without the need of a magic wand. Margherita Donato

Anello in oro bianco e diamante bianco
Anello in oro giallo e diamante grigio chiaro
Anello con diamanti taglio smeraldo
Anello con diamanti taglio smeraldo grigi
Pendente Mercury Tear Drop della collezione Cosmo
Pendente Mercury Tear Drop della collezione Cosmos
Girocollo Tiwaz con due rune
Collana Eye of Storm in oro giallo della collezione Cosmos con diamante taglio a rosa
La Regina Elisabetta visita il booth di Rachel Boston alla London Fashion Week
