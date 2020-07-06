Rachel Boston, magical jewelry











Imperfect diamonds for perfect jewelry: are by Rachel Boston, with an ancient and magical taste ♦

If you like Game of Throne, the ancient runes, but also love design jewels, here’s the solution: look for bracelets, earrings and especially rings by Rachel Boston (also sells online). She is a London designer who graduated from the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design and the Gemological Institute of America in New York. But above all, she says she likes to design beautiful and damned jewelry. Not only does he love rough, gray of different shades, imperfect diamonds.



Very real and with an ancient flavor, as in the jewels that belonged to kings and queens in the Middle Ages. About the ancient past: a collection, for example, is called Runes, another Cosmo, another still The Ritual, another Iwhaz (an ancient rune). Yet its diamond rings do not belong to the magical world of Hogwarts, but they can easily be worn by any Muggle (for those who do not know: a person with no magical powers), even on official occasions. Rachel’s jewels, in fact, do not come from a magical spell, but are created in the workshops in East London, while the stones are cut by the artisans of Jaipur, India. The formula works: Rachel has been named New Designer of the Year at the British Jewelery Awards. Without the need of a magic wand. Margherita Donato

















